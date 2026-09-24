IIT Bombay reposts apology over student’s suicide following backlash over deleted post

MUMBAI: IIT Bombay on Thursday deleted its apology post from its official social media platform X, which was connected to the death of Sahil Wakode. But after the backlash, IIT Bombay reposted the same message within a few minutes of deleting the original apology post on its platform.

IIT Bombay, in its apology post dated September 21, said that it extends an apology for its earlier post where it claimed deceased Sahil Wakode had used ChatGPT in the exam.

It further said that its investigation is on, so it will not share each and every detail of this case and its investigation.

The CCTV footage of the exam hall surfaced, where Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and deceased student Sahil Wakode were seen in the examination hall.

Mr Wakode was reportedly seen bending and putting a mobile-like device on the table and, after altercations with Professor Doolla, Sahil was seen leaving the exam hall with his water bottle.