ABVP seeks probe into IIT Bombay student's death, action against those found responsible

The ABVP on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, saying action should be taken against anyone found responsible after the facts are established.

Taking any action without a detailed understanding of the matter and ascertaining the truth would not be appropriate, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told PTI during a wide-ranging interview.

Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Responding to a question, Solanki said the organisation's workers were already involved in the matter and had demanded an investigation.

"Our workers are already involved in this. We have demanded an investigation. Taking any action without a detailed understanding of the matter and ascertaining the truth would not be appropriate. Therefore, we have demanded a complete investigation," he said.

"Once the investigation is completed, action should be taken against whoever is found responsible," Solanki added.

The campus witnessed protests following the student's suicide earlier on Friday.