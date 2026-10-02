Maharashtra govt terminates deputation of MPSC secretary amid paper leak allegations

Amid an ongoing protest by competitive examination aspirants in Pune, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued an order terminating the deputation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Secretary Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar, citing administrative reasons.

The aspirants are protesting over competitive question paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the MPSC. The delegations of MPSC aspirants earlier met CM Devendra Fadnavis with a demand for Harpalkar's removal. They also demanded the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimenwar.

Maharashtra government’s General Administration Department issued the order stating that Harpalkar, a secretary-rank officer, had been appointed to the MPSC post on deputation for two years. The order further read that his deputation had been brought to an end as per the Governor's instructions for administrative reasons and that a separate order regarding his new posting would be issued.

The order further read that Harpalkar was to immediately hand over charge of the post of MPSC secretary to another officer with the consent of the commission.

The protest was also joined by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. In reaction to the state government's decision, Pawar said the protesters would welcome any legal action against the secretary or other officials and would also support a judicial inquiry if announced by the government.

The MLA said that action against the MPSC secretary does not address the protesters’ principal demand, which is removal of the MPSC chairman.

“MPSC aspirants’ major demands are still pending; they want action against the MPSC chairman, and that demand will continue. We want transparency in the exam pattern and its functioning. The future of students is linked to this exam; therefore, the state government should not play with their lives,” Pawar said.