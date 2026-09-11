Sambhaji Brigade activists smear black powder on MPSC secretary over paper leak

MUMBAI: Maratha community’s youth organisation Sambhaji Brigade activists smeared black powder on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar's face at his office on Friday in Navi Mumbai in protest of the exam paper leak.

They entered MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar's cabin under the pretence of submitting documents and a book.

Then, two members of Sambhaji Brigade threw black powder on him while a third recorded the incident.

Sambhaji Brigade state vice-president Annasaheb Sawant and Mumbai president Suhas Rane were at the forefront while blackening the face of the MPSC secretary.

After this incident, the Navi Mumbai police arrested three individuals and registered a case.

Sambhaji Brigade demanded immediate resignations of the MPSC chairman and secretary, warning that the chairman would be targeted next if they failed to step down.

The incident comes amid massive protests by MPSC aspirants over the leak of the drug inspector examinations and other irregularities during the MPSC Main exams last year.

The MPSC has also cancelled several exams, and students continued statewide 'morchas' against the exam irregularities.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed action on all demands raised by MPSC aspirants. Speaking to a delegation of students, the chief minister added that the government is "not interested in hiding anything."

Maharashtra Government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the paper leak and irregularities in the civil service exams.