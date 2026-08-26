Three MPSC officials among six held over drug inspector exam paper leak

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested six people, including three Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) officials, over the alleged leak of a question paper for the Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination conducted earlier this year.

The arrested accused have been identified as, MPSC's Assistant Section Officers Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, MPSC Under Secretary Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe, director of Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar Pravin Dilip Patil, and two alleged co-conspirators, Amrut Namdeo Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil, the Crime Branch officials said.

The accused allegedly accessed the examination questions ahead of the test, compiled them into a separate set, and distributed it to unauthorised persons, officials said.

The case pertains to the offline screening test conducted on March 22 for the posts of Drug Inspector (Group-B) under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Department.

Police said experts had set the question papers under strict confidentiality protocols. However, the suspects allegedly breached the confidential process, obtained the questions prior to the examination, compiled a duplicate set, and circulated it among unauthorised individuals.

Preliminary investigations confirmed a breach in the confidentiality surrounding the MPSC examination process. Following a complaint filed by Mangesh Desai, Police Inspector attached to the Property Cell of the Crime Branch, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Competitive Examinations Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, dealing with offences including cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and corruption by public servants.

All six accused were produced before a sessions court here, which remanded them in police custody until September 2, the official added.

The MPSC earlier announced cancellation of the recruitment process for Drug Inspector Group-B posts following a preliminary inquiry into the alleged malpractice in the screening examination.

A police inquiry prima facie indicated that one candidate had received the question set before the examination and had benefited from it, the MPSC said, adding that it had taken into consideration the seriousness of the findings before deciding to cancel the recruitment process.