Mahayuti finalises MLC polls pact: BJP gets three seats, Sena and NCP one each

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti alliance has finalised a 3:1:1 seat-sharing formula for the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with voting scheduled for October 23, 2026, and counting on October 27.

According to Mahayuti leaders, the BJP will contest three of the five seats: the Pune graduate, Pune teacher and Nagpur teacher constituencies. The NCP will contest the Sambhaji Nagar graduate constituency, while the Shiv Sena will contest the Amravati teacher constituency.

Earlier, the NCP and Shiv Sena had staked a claim to the Pune graduate constituency, but the BJP refused to concede it.

Maharashtra BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said the BJP would contest three of the five seats, including two from Pune and one from Nagpur. He said the party had shortlisted five candidates for each seat and submitted their names to the Central Parliamentary Board for selection.

“We have given more options, so it is difficult to say who will be nominated or who will be denied the nominations,” Chavan said.

The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine also held a meeting to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement, but failed to reach a consensus.

The Congress has shown interest in contesting three seats: the Amravati teacher, Nagpur graduate and Pune teacher constituencies. Shiv Sena and NCP-SP will contest one seat each.

However, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena both want to contest the Sambhaji Nagar graduate constituency, leading to a deadlock over seat sharing for the Legislative Council elections within the MVA.