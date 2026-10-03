MPSC movement is now a 'satyagraha', says Rahul Gandhi after launch of portal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has registered its movement against paper leak and other irregularities as 'satyagraha' on the party's portal.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country.

He said that during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Pune, students from Maharashtra had laid out their problems before him, including paper leaks, stalled recruitments, expensive education, dilapidated hostels, food like poison, and fraud in DBT.

"I had told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - reform MPSC, make the examination system transparent, listen to these children.

"Nothing happened. That's why today, the same students are sitting on satyagraha in Pune," Gandhi said on X in Hindi.