Maharashtra Opposition parties march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, allege voter manipulation to favour BJP

MUMBAI: Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday marched against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls through the random addition and deletion of voters to favour the BJP in elections.

Thousands of people participated in the “Garjana” march from Metro Cinema to the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, with Opposition leaders alleging that the Election Commission of India was undermining voters’ right to choose their government. The protesters raised slogans against Kumar over what they described as his “nefarious conduct” as Chief Election Commissioner.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP-SP state president Jayant Patil, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar and Jitendra Awhad, Shiv Sena leader Shashikant Shinde, former minister Anil Deshmukh and others attended the march.

The Opposition said that in a democracy, people decide through their votes who gets elected and who is defeated. They alleged that this right was being “hijacked” by the BJP through the Election Commission and claimed that people were no longer able to freely choose their government.

Uddhav Thackeray said the country was fighting a “second battle for independence”, asserting that the fight was not against any individual, caste or religion but against the “tyranny and authoritarian conduct” of those in power.

“We are fighting to get real freedom to India that has been muzzled by the BJP through the Election Commission of India and other independent institutions that are no longer free and fair. When Narendra Modi was elected for the first time in 2024, he made the Make in India slogan popular, but today, a dictator has been made in India. We are here to defeat that dictator who wants to snatch the voting rights of the people through the SIR exercise,” Uddhav said.