3 crore voters may be deleted after SIR in Maharashtra, claims Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday claimed that the number of voters whose names could be deleted from the electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise may rise from the current 2.07 crore to nearly 3 crore, alleging irregularities in the verification process.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that electoral powers previously exercised at the constituency level had been centralised with the Election Commission, allowing voter names to be added or deleted from Delhi.

Pawar also alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) in some areas conducted “table surveys” instead of physically verifying voters, with information being supplied by BJP workers. He claimed such instances had been reported in Pune, Nashik and Thane, and questioned why no action had been taken despite complaints to election officials.

“Out of the 1.22 crore under scrutiny, some people will definitely be disqualified, and the figure of 2.07 crore deleted voters could increase further and may even reach 3 crore,” Pawar said.

According to official data cited by Pawar, Maharashtra has 9.78 crore registered voters, while enumeration forms for 2.07 crore voters remained uncollected during the SIR exercise. He said officials had attributed such cases to voters being deceased, untraceable, permanently shifted or having duplicate entries.