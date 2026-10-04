Tremor of 2.5 magnitude recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli; third in 24 hours

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was recorded on Sunday afternoon in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, triggering panic among residents since it was the third in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The latest tremor was recorded at 1:31pm, with its epicentre located between Siddheshwar and Dudhala villages in Aundha Nagnath tehsil, sub divisional officer Vikas Mane said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area, the official informed.

"The administration is monitoring the situation. Residents are urged to stay alert," Mane added.