Tremor of 2.5 magnitude recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli; third in 24 hours

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was recorded on Sunday afternoon in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, triggering panic among residents since it was the third in the last 24 hours, an official said.
The latest tremor was recorded at 1:31pm, with its epicentre located between Siddheshwar and Dudhala villages in Aundha Nagnath tehsil, sub divisional officer Vikas Mane said.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area, the official informed.
"The administration is monitoring the situation. Residents are urged to stay alert," Mane added.
Two mild tremors had rocked the district within hours of each other on Saturday morning, another official pointed out.
A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil.
This was followed by a stronger jolt of 4.5 magnitude two hours later, which was experienced in multiple parts of the district, he said.
Earlier on October 1, the adjoining Pangra Shinde village had experienced similar rumbling.
The area has been experiencing seismic activities at intervals for the past six years. It had witnessed major tremors of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitude on July 9 and July 11 this year, which reportedly caused cracks in some houses.