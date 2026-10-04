Uddhav calls CEC ‘BJP’s weapon’; Raj Thackeray demands scrapping of Maha SIR in Mumbai protest

Addressing the rally, Uddhav questioned the Centre’s stated objective behind the SIR exercise.

“If the SIR was conducted to weed out Bangladeshis from the voters' list, then how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in the country did the government find?” he asked.

“Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP,” Uddhav alleged.

He claimed that two crore voters had been deleted from Maharashtra’s electoral rolls during the SIR, while alleging similar deletions in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Uddhav also accused the BJP of “stealing” votes and lawmakers and alleged that it had also taken away donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He warned BJP leaders and officials of possible prosecution in the future, drawing a comparison with the Nuremberg Trials. He said the Opposition’s fight was not against any particular party, leader, religion or caste, but for the country’s freedom.

“The BJP should realise that people are quiet today. If they become agitated, they will burn down its throne,” he claimed.

Uddhav also criticised the Supreme Court for not taking up an urgent hearing on a West Bengal SIR matter earlier this week, ahead of bypolls in the state. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on October 5.

“This shows how they are controlling all institutions,” he alleged.