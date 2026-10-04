Uddhav calls Gyanesh Kumar ‘BJP’s weapon’; Raj Thackeray demands scrapping of Maha SIR in Mumbai protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a "weapon" of the BJP, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray cousins led the 'Virat Garjana Morcha' in Mumbai, a protest against the CEC and alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise. The march began at Metro Cinema and culminated in a rally near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The protest was attended by Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar, besides NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh.

Raj Thackeray demanded that future elections be conducted using paper ballots and called for the SIR exercise in Maharashtra to be scrapped.

"If the SIR was conducted to weed out Bangladeshis from the voters' list, then how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in the country did the government find?" Uddhav asked.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a weapon of the BJP," the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged.