MUMBAI: In view of the growing El Niño effect and looming drought, the Maharashtra government issued the advisory asking respective local bodies to prioritise the usage of water and fodder.

Due to the effect of El Niño, there is a major deficit of rainfall in the state this year. The State Water Resources Department has asked the respective local bodies to cut down at least ten per cent of the water supply from October 16, 2026, so that the citizens should not face any shortage of drinking water. The drinking water has been given top priority, and a ten per cent buffer stock will be kept for emergency use due to uncertain situations.

The Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said that the drought has been declared in 265 talukas where 'Trigger-1' of the 2016 Kharif season was implemented. He said the impact of El Nino's will remain for the next two years as it has been pred;icted therefore, they need to prioritise water usage.

“If there is an extreme need, water from dead storage will also be used after technical inspection. The local bodies and self-government bodies also focus on recycling the sewage water. Besides, the special campaign should be launched to prevent water leakage, and only the treated water should be used for gardens, construction, and washing by operating the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at full capacity,” the minister said.