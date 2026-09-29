Maharashtra CM assesses drought situation, assures help to areas left out of first list

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assessed the drought situation at a Cabinet meeting and assured that areas left out of the first list of drought-affected places would also be considered for drought relief benefits.

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 talukas, covering more than 70% of the state, and announced a slew of mitigation measures.

After the Cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said erratic monsoon rainfall this year, with rain during the first two months followed by a dry spell, had resulted in some talukas being left out of the standard Trigger-1 assessment under the Drought Management Code, 2016, despite crop damage.

He said teams would inspect such fields and that full drought benefits would be provided as a special exemption where crops have withered, even if the automated drought tests were not met.

"The guidelines will be issued for the process, while a drought sub-committee will meet regularly. Districts that were left out of the first list will have to use alternative parameters and submit fresh proposals," he said.