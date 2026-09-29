Maharashtra CM assesses drought situation, assures help to areas left out of first list

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assessed the drought situation at a Cabinet meeting and assured that areas left out of the first list of drought-affected places would also be considered for drought relief benefits.
The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 talukas, covering more than 70% of the state, and announced a slew of mitigation measures.
After the Cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said erratic monsoon rainfall this year, with rain during the first two months followed by a dry spell, had resulted in some talukas being left out of the standard Trigger-1 assessment under the Drought Management Code, 2016, despite crop damage.
He said teams would inspect such fields and that full drought benefits would be provided as a special exemption where crops have withered, even if the automated drought tests were not met.
"The guidelines will be issued for the process, while a drought sub-committee will meet regularly. Districts that were left out of the first list will have to use alternative parameters and submit fresh proposals," he said.
A Government Resolution on water will prioritise drinking water and livestock requirements. District Planning and Development Committees have also been directed to allocate maximum funds towards drought-related works. SSC and HSC examination fees in affected areas will be waived at the time of payment.
Last week, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department declared drought in 265 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas for the 2026 kharif season, following a report from the Commissioner of Agriculture. District collectors have been directed to complete geotagged crop-loss surveys.
The relief package for the 265 talukas includes a waiver of land revenue, restructuring of farm loans and a stay on recovery, along with power-bill relief for agricultural pumps above 7.5 HP.
Other measures include examination-fee relief, relaxed norms for rural employment, water tankers, a ban on disconnecting pump power in scarcity villages, foodgrain and fodder supplies, and water-conservation works.
The cabinet also approved the Maharashtra Fodder Development Policy, under which the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department will work towards ensuring adequate fodder for livestock across the state.
The policy will focus on district-wise fodder production, identifying cultivable grasses and fodder trees, promoting improved fodder crops, and using both traditional and non-traditional sources.
These measures will be linked to existing government schemes. The policy also seeks to promote dairy and animal husbandry as allied agricultural activities.