Deadlock continues over MPSC aspirants' demand to remove Chairman

The deadlock continued between competitive service exam aspirants and protesting students and the Maharashtra government over the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

MPSC exam aspirants remained firm on their demand for the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar in connection with the drugs inspector post examination paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination. The students also demanded transparency in the conduct and pattern of the examination, as well as reforms in the recruitment process.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refused to remove MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, citing a technical issue. He said the post of MPSC chairman is a constitutional position and that only the President of India has the power to remove the chairman of the MPSC.

“On the direction of the President of India, the probe against the MPSC chairman has to be conducted by a retired judge. If he or she is found guilty, only then can action be taken against the MPSC chairman. Besides, the incumbent MPSC chairman is not solely responsible for the current paper leak. The paper leak happened during the tenure of the previous MPSC chairman, so how is it right to hold the current MPSC chairman responsible?