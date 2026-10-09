Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP of ‘undeclared emergency’, suppressing student protests

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday accused the BJP government of creating an “undeclared emergency” by detaining students protesting against paper leaks and alleged electoral irregularities, and issuing notices to those demanding justice.

Thackeray alleged that students were being detained by the police on trains, buses, at their homes and on roads, preventing them from exercising their democratic right to protest against paper leaks and “vote chori”.

“We are surprised why the BJP and its police are afraid of students and citizens who are raising their voices against the tyranny of the government and its machinery," Thackeray said.

"In a democracy, every citizen has the right to protest against injustice. But the BJP, through the police, is snatching away that right, while the Election Commission of India is depriving genuine voters of their voting rights,” Thackeray added.

He questioned why action had not been taken against those allegedly responsible for paper leaks linked to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), while protesting students were being served notices.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Thousands of students are protesting in Pune, demanding the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, who is responsible for the paper leak. But the government is protecting him while going after the students. We have extended support to the protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."