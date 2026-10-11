Bombay HC orders immediate release of six CJP activists detained by police in Panaji during protest

According to Alvares, the high court said that if the six activists are willing, a medical examination can be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, as two of them were reportedly injured during the detention.

Alvares said she had given an undertaking to the court, stating that the six activists will not hold any protest or return to Azad Maidan on Sunday night.

"It (the undertaking) is only for tonight as the hearing is scheduled for tomorrow," she said.

Alvares added that the bench has ordered Panaji and Pernem police station in-charges to file affidavits listing the reasons for detention and why they were not allowed to stage a peaceful protest.

The activists were shifted to Pernem police station from Panaji.

Alvares said the CJP, on October 7, sought permission of the district administration for a demonstration at Azad Maidan.

"The administration informed the CJP on October 9 that the permission cannot be granted," she said.

After his release, Jack Sukhija said they were picked up by the police during a peaceful protest.

"The Supreme Court has said that there is no prohibition on peaceful protests, but we were picked up and taken to Pernem police station," he added.

Sukhija claimed their phones were taken away and they were not allowed to contact anyone.

Earlier in the day, Goa Police detained several protesters heading to the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation before the demonstration could even begin.

Authorities rounded up dozens of demonstrators as they arrived at Azad Maidan, and stopped senior figures, including former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Ferdin Rebello, from entering the venue and forcing the protest onto the adjacent main road.

Demonstrators spilt onto the streets outside the Goa Police headquarters after police stopped them from entering the venue.

"Freedom fighters fought for the liberation of Goa, and now we are fighting for freedom from the misuse of power by the Election Commission. Entering Azad Maidan is not an offence," Rebello said.

(With inputs from PTI)