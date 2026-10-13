Shiv Sena flags Shinde’s sidelining in key Maharashtra decisions, hints at discontent within Mahayuti

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance partner Shiv Sena has expressed displeasure and complained that its leader, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been sidelined while major decisions are being taken in the state.

The battered Eknath Shinde skipped a series of meetings called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha bungalow, to discuss and take drought mitigation measures. Shinde skipped another meeting called by CM Fadnavis to discuss garbage disposal projects.

Shiv Sena MLC Bacchu Kadu said that no one can afford to have an unhappy Eknath Shinde. He said that if Shinde is unhappy, it means there would be an explosion.

“Eknath Shinde is a tall leader of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra, so his presence in the government is important. Shinde always works for the people, and he is the person who is always with the people,” Kadu said.

Sources said that DCM Eknath Shinde has been sidelined in key decisions of the state government. “Shinde has neither been called nor informed about the meetings. CM Devendra Fadnavis went to Delhi and met Union Minister Amit Shah and other ministers, demanding financial help for the drought-affected regions of Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis should have taken DCM Shinde and DCM Sunetra Pawar along, as they are also representatives of their respective parties that are part of the Mahayuti government. Besides, Shinde was not even informed about the central team's visit to the drought-hit region. Several key announcements were made for the drought-hit region, but the DCMs were not kept in the loop at all. It shows that there is a communication gap in the government,” said a Shiv Sena leader who requested anonymity.