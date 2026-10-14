Maharashtra Cyber Cell helps rescue two elderly women from digital arrest scams

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cyber Cell’s real-time technical analysis helped to rescue the 74-year-old Sambhaji Nagar-based woman victim who had been defrauded of approximately Rs. 3 crore.

The cyber cell identified and facilitated the rescue of another elderly woman in Delhi who was simultaneously being subjected to an ongoing digital arrest fraud.

The 74-year-old woman who was subject to digital arrest had already transferred Rs. 27 lakh to the fraudsters, and their total demand was Rs 3 crore. But the Maharashtra cyber cell’s technical assistance prevented her from suffering further financial losses.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, a technical team from Maharashtra Cyber reached the location to assist the local police in examining the financial transactions and tracing the movement of the defrauded funds.

During the course of the technical examination, Maharashtra Cyber's technical team undertook live analysis of the transaction trail and scrutinised the accounts linked to the fraudulent activity.

The analysis of a Layer-1 mule account, through which Rs. 89 lakh of the defrauded funds had been traced, revealed a fresh RTGS credit of Rs. 14 lakh from another individual through UCO Bank. This transaction provided a crucial lead indicating the possibility of another victim being actively targeted by the same fraudulent operation.