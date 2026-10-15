Six of a family, including three children, killed in truck-bike collision in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

MUMBAI: At least six people died, including three children, in a truck and motorcycle collision on Thursday in Jamner in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

According to the local police, the accident took place on the Jamner-Bodwad road near Maldabhadi village, located in Jamner taluka in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

All six deceased were riding on the same motorcycle that collided with the truck. All of them were from one family.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident was so horrific that, after the collision, all six people, including a three-year-old girl, two boys, two males and one female, were thrown onto the road in different directions.

They suffered major shocks and internal and external injuries. After receiving the report of the accident, the police team rushed to the spot and took these people to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police are investigating the accident, checking the vehicles and the motorcycle's speed, and trying to determine the reason behind this major accident, in which six people were killed immediately. The accident took place at 4 pm on Thursday.

The local police are trying to establish the identities of the deceased. It has been revealed that they were residents of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and were on their way to their home in Madhya Pradesh.