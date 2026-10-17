BMC demolishes unauthorised portions of Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished some portions of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The BMC initiated demolition action against the unauthorised portion of actor Ajay Devgn's property after issuing a stop-work notice over 'unauthorised' construction.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, the western suburb of Mumbai. This bungalow was purchased by the Devgn family for Rs 47.50 crore in 2020.

Ajay Devgn also took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore while purchasing this property. The BMC carried out the demolition of unauthorised additions and alterations to actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow.

This bungalow is owned by Ajay Devgn and his mother, Veena Devgn, and this property has recently been leased to Florial Huren Salon Pvt Ltd for five years.

The annual lease agreement was approximately Rs 10.61 crore, with Rs 16 lakh per month for the first year and a rise of 5 per cent each year for the next four years.

The tenant of this property has also paid Rs 48 lakh as a refundable deposit to Mr Devgn for leasing this property for five years. The tenant has also paid Rs 2.71 lakh as stamp duty fees and Rs 1,000 as registration fees.