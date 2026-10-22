Shiv Sena seeks forensic audit, SIT probe into audio clip alleging Rs 500-crore payment to end Maratha agitation

MUMBAI: Following the release of a purported 30-minute audio clip, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday demanded a forensic audit and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe claims that the BJP offered Rs 500 crore to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to pacify Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil and end the Maratha agitation.

Shiv Sena ministers Gulabrao Patil and Uday Samant are demanded a comprehensive investigation into an audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, which allegedly refers to Rs 500 crore being given to Jarange Patil through Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Eknath Shinde.

The ministers have called for the clip to be examined by a forensic laboratory and the cyber police, besides seeking a probe by SIT. They have also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate whether there was an attempt to defame Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Dr Shrikant Shinde, and create friction between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

The allegations contained in the audio clip have not been independently verified.

Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said there appeared to be an attempt to drag Dr Shrikant Shinde’s name into the controversy to damage the reputation of Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena.

He demanded a thorough investigation to establish the authenticity of the recording, identify the voices heard in it and determine the circumstances in which the conversation took place.

“The truth must come out. The audio clip should be examined in a forensic laboratory, and the investigation should establish whose voice is heard in the recording,” Patil demanded.

Sena minister also called on the Chief Minister to examine whether the controversy was being used to create differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which are allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

Patil said he would meet CM Devendra Fadnavis and seek a detailed inquiry into the matter. He warned that his party would respond to allegations against its leadership and insisted that responsibility should be fixed once the facts were established.

Another senior Shiv Sena minister, Uday Samant demanded the probe by a central agency.

Samant said the recording should be examined by an agency capable of establishing whether the voices were authentic and whether the conversation had been edited or manipulated.

He said the findings should be made public and those responsible should face appropriate action if any wrongdoing was established.

Samant also questioned whether the allegations were intended to damage the reputations of both Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a time when the state government was working on issues concerning the Maratha community.