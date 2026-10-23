Jarange audio row: Fadnavis assures probe into Rs 500-crore allegation

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that forensic analysis would be conducted on an audio recording released by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, which allegedly claims that Rs 500 crore was handed over to him through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters here after casting his vote for the Nagpur Graduates' seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Asked about a delegation of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena office-bearers meeting him over Jarange's claims, Fadnavis said he had made it clear that any audio clips or conversations that emerged would undergo a thorough forensic examination.

The quota activist had alleged on Thursday that a conspiracy had been hatched to silence him and weaken his Maratha agitation.

He made the audio public after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dared him to prove the allegation that the latter had secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

In one clip, a woman allegedly claims that Shrikant Shinde delivered Rs 500 crore to Jarange.

The recording also purportedly contains discussions about the possible political impact of Jarange's growing influence ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

A delegation of Sena leaders and lawmakers had met Fadnavis on Thursday seeking a probe into the matter.