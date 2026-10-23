Sule claims BJP using spycam pens to record MLC polls; Fadnavis says 'don't know what they are'

Describing the complaints as serious and concerning, Sule said the alleged practice threatened the secrecy of voting and the freedom of voters.

She urged the Election Commission and the government to take immediate cognisance of the complaints, conduct a thorough investigation and initiate strict action against those found responsible.

“Such practices that undermine the fundamental principles of democracy must not be tolerated under any circumstances,” she said, stressing that the electoral process must be conducted in a free, fair and transparent environment, without fear or coercion.

Asked about her allegations, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that he doesn’t even know what a spycam pen is.

“I will be able to comment on it only if I get to see it,” said Fadnavis, who cast his vote in the Nagpur Graduates’ constituency in the morning.

Biennial elections are being held for five seats in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), comprising three Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies. The constituencies are Pune Division Graduates’, Nagpur Division Graduates’, Pune Division Teachers’, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduates’ and Amravati Teachers’.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), are contesting all five seats.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the election process will be completed by October 31, officials have said.

(With inputs from PTI)