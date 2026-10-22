Mahayuti, MVA to test strength in Maharashtra Council polls for five seats

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Friday, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 27. The election process will be completed by October 31, an official release said.

Registered graduates and teachers residing within the respective geographical divisions are eligible to vote in these elections.

The five outgoing members, whose terms end on December 6, are Satish Chavan (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates), Arun Lad (Pune Graduates), Abhijit Vanjari (Nagpur Graduates), Kiran Sarnaik (Amravati Teachers) and Jayant Asgaonkar (Pune Teachers).

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) are contesting all five seats.

The BJP has fielded candidates in the Nagpur Graduates', Pune Graduates' and Pune Teachers' seats, while the NCP is contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' seat and the Shiv Sena the Amravati Teachers' constituency.

In the MVA camp, the Congress is contesting the Nagpur Graduates' and Pune Teachers' seats; NCP (SP) has fielded candidates in the Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituencies, while Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the fray for the Amravati Teachers' seat.