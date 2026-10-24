Mumbai Diary | Rahul Gandhi set to address mega rallies on SIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra and address the mega rallies over the vote chori, the deletion of 13 crore voters issue, and step up pressure to seek the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, chief of the Election Commission of India. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state Congress are in talks over arranging the rallies. As per the source, tentatively, Nagpur and Mumbai are the two places identified and finalised for Rahul’s mega meetings. In this meeting, all strata of society, including NGO and civil society activists, would also be invited to reach out to the larger audiences in Maharashtra.

Experts to be roped in after social media checks

The government has roped in several field experts and fellows in various events on temporary basis. While engaging these personalities, the government has apparently carry out a background check before handing over appointment letters. During the checks, the person’s social media accounts, posts, likes, and dislikes are verified. The government has inducted into its coastal police force over 250 Agniveers, who earlier served in the Navy, CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday. “We’ve decided to recruit the Agniveers into the police force after their military service, and the first batch of Navy personnel has been inducted into the coastal security wing,” he said.