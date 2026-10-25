Raj Thackeray deletes controversial documentary on PM Modi, Adani’s 'friendship'

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday deleted "The Friendship Files," a 36-minute documentary, citing the request by the Mumbai Police.

The Friendship Files documentary was initially shared by Sabir Bhatia on his social media account; later, a few people also shared it. But they received the complaint from the Mumbai police asking to delete the documentary and threatened action as well.

Then, MNS chief Raj Thackeray reposted this Friendship Files documentary on his social media account on October 22, 2022, and even said Do watch the revealing documentary about the deep friendship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Industrialist Gautam Adani before it gets deleted.

The Friendship Files documentary garnered a huge response on social media with over 4.8 million views on X, formally on Twitter, alone. Then, Mumbai Police on Saturday approached Raj Thackeray, asking him to delete the documentary as it is making their political bosses uncomfortable and insisted to delete it.

Sources said MNS chief Raj Thackeray was awkwardly surprised by the request to delete this 36-minute Friendship Files documentary. "Mr Thackeray did not expect that the Mumbai police would come at his residence and ask him to remove the documentary that posted bravely.