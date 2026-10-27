Maharashtra CM Fadnavis defends Rs 13,500 crore Karjat power project amid tree-felling row

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defended the proposed Rs 13,500 crore worth 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydroelectric project of Torrent Power company at Saidongar in Raigad district.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said this project is a long-term clean-energy benefits would outweigh the temporary environmental damage caused during construction.

Dismissing the criticism, Fadnavis said the opposition was being raised without adequately studying the project and its benefits. He maintained that pumped-storage technology was crucial to ensuring a reliable electricity supply as Maharashtra increasingly depended on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

He said, this project is environment sustainable power project that is 16 KM away from Bhima Sankhar forest area and 20 KM away from Bhima Shankar temple.

"Maharashtra has become a pump storage hub, and this current project is one of them. The 3000 MW of electricity will be generated in this project. It will be clean energy. The land acquisition is needed to store the water like a reservoir. The company that is developing a power project at Karjat has given three times more land to the forest department, where the company will plant 30,000 trees at its own cost. Besides, 60,000 trees at the same site will be planted. So, 90,000 trees will be planted on this side and around the sites of the project. So, the environment and ecology balance will be maintained," CM Fadnavis said.

The proposed project, estimated to cost Rs 13,500 crore, has triggered a controversy over its potential ecological impact, the extent of tree felling and the adequacy of compensatory afforestation measures.