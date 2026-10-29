Month after Sena (UBT) leader Purnekar's murder, motive remains unclear; kin accuse cops of shielding culprits

The motive behind the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot dead inside his office in Thane a month ago, remains unclear, with his family accusing the police of shielding the real culprits.

Several possible angles, including a rivalry over supremacy, cluster redevelopment projects and opposition to drug peddlers, are being discussed, said officials.

The killing has triggered political tensions in the city, with the police denying permission to both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti to hold protests over the incident, citing law and order concerns.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, Purnekar’s son, Ram Purnekar, broke down while expressing frustration over the “lack of progress” in the investigation. He said he was deeply depressed and had even contemplated self-harm.

Flanked by MVA leaders, including former MP Rajan Vichare of Sena (UBT), the family accused the Thane police of shielding the real culprits and failing to provide satisfactory answers to their queries. They also alleged that the police had ignored crucial digital evidence and CCTV footage submitted to them.

Purnekar’s niece, Khushboo, questioned the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) claims and alleged that the recently arrested Amit Singh was a “fake accused”. She claimed that the actual masterminds remained at large.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leaders, including former minister Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, are scheduled to visit Purnekar’s family on Thursday afternoon to express solidarity.

Police have stepped up security amid heightened political tensions following protests and a brief detention of Ram Purnekar during an attempted march towards Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence.