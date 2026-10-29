Rift in Mahayuti as BJP accuses Shinde Sena of costing it a council poll sweep in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The results of Maharashtra’s Legislative Council elections have triggered a fresh political confrontation within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP and Shiv Sena blaming each other for the alliance’s disappointing performance.

In the MLC elections, out of a total of five seats, Mahayuti has won two seats while the Opposition has won three seats. The NCP SP has won the two highest seats, while BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have won one seat each in the MLC elections in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Shiv Sena traded blame over the election outcome, exposing growing differences between the two allies over seat-sharing, candidate selection and the lack of coordinated campaigning. The results have also raised questions about the BJP’s organisational strength, particularly after its candidate lost in Nagpur, the political home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the headquarters of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent organisation.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, Navnath Ban, on his social media platform publicly criticised the DCM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, alleging that the alliance could have performed significantly better had all its constituents worked together.

Mr Ban argued that coalition partners should not undermine one another’s candidates to secure individual political gains. He maintained that better coordination could have helped the Mahayuti win all five seats.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhaye also asked the BJP-led alliance to introspect on the MLC election seriously. He said Mahayuti would have won all five seats, but they have to satisfy two MLC seats only. “We seriously need to introspect over this major debacle of alliance candidates in MLC elections,” Upadhaye said.

In the Pune Teachers’ constituency, the Shiv Sena extended support to independent candidate Sachin Sanap instead of the BJP’s official nominee, Kaustubh Gawade. Although Gawade eventually won, Sanap secured a substantial number of votes, narrowing the BJP candidate’s winning margin.