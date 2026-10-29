Rift in Mahayuti as BJP accuses Shinde Sena of costing it a council poll sweep in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The results of Maharashtra’s Legislative Council elections have triggered a fresh political confrontation within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP and Shiv Sena blaming each other for the alliance’s disappointing performance.
In the MLC elections, out of a total of five seats, Mahayuti has won two seats while the Opposition has won three seats. The NCP SP has won the two highest seats, while BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have won one seat each in the MLC elections in Maharashtra.
The BJP and Shiv Sena traded blame over the election outcome, exposing growing differences between the two allies over seat-sharing, candidate selection and the lack of coordinated campaigning. The results have also raised questions about the BJP’s organisational strength, particularly after its candidate lost in Nagpur, the political home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the headquarters of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent organisation.
Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, Navnath Ban, on his social media platform publicly criticised the DCM Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, alleging that the alliance could have performed significantly better had all its constituents worked together.
Mr Ban argued that coalition partners should not undermine one another’s candidates to secure individual political gains. He maintained that better coordination could have helped the Mahayuti win all five seats.
BJP leader Keshav Upadhaye also asked the BJP-led alliance to introspect on the MLC election seriously. He said Mahayuti would have won all five seats, but they have to satisfy two MLC seats only. “We seriously need to introspect over this major debacle of alliance candidates in MLC elections,” Upadhaye said.
In the Pune Teachers’ constituency, the Shiv Sena extended support to independent candidate Sachin Sanap instead of the BJP’s official nominee, Kaustubh Gawade. Although Gawade eventually won, Sanap secured a substantial number of votes, narrowing the BJP candidate’s winning margin.
Similarly, in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates’ constituency, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar supported NCP SP candidate Dr Pratapsinh Patil against the official Mahayuti nominee, sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan.
Patil’s victory over Chavan has further aggravated tensions within the ruling alliance.The Shiv Sena, however, has its own grievances against the BJP.
Shiv Sena was unhappy with the BJP over the distribution of seats and believed it was not being given adequate political space despite being an important constituent of the Mahayuti government.
Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar alleged that the BJP is responsible for the ruling party losing the majority of the MLC seats to the opposition because of their arrogance and entrusting unwanted candidates over the people.
He said that while nominating the candidates in MLC elections, the BJP did not bother to consult with the Shiv Sena and NCP. “In the Pune graduate constituency, the BJP-given candidate was the most corrupt and exploitative through its newspaper business. We opposed it as the voters of the Pune graduate constituency. Therefore, the result was expected. BJP should learn from this defeat and take the alliance partners into confidence while sharing seats and nominating the candidates. We are not slaves of the BJP but the alliance partners. There has to be mutual respect for each other; only then will it improve,” Dhangekar said.
The defeat of BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale in the Nagpur graduates’ constituency has emerged as another major concern for the party.
Congress candidate and sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari defeated Kohale after securing crucial second-preference votes. The result was particularly significant because Nagpur has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the BJP and the RSS. The performance of independent candidates and the impact of preference-based voting also demonstrated that organisational strength alone may not guarantee victory in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the Mahayuti, questioning its political strength and highlighting the BJP’s setbacks. The Opposition has argued that the results indicate growing discontent and expose the limitations of the ruling coalition’s electoral machinery.