Uddhav Thackeray criticises decision to shift National Film Awards to Gujarat; Raut calls for boycott

MUMBAI: Slamming the decision to shift the National Film Awards out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday accused the Centre of trying to "create a wall" between the western state and the rest of the country, while party MP Sanjay Raut called for boycotting the event.

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray asked why such events can not take place in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and the capitals of other states in the country.

"They are trying to build a wall between Gujarat and the rest of the country. Answers must be sought from them (BJP) as to why they are doing this," he said.

Sanjay Raut asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was of Gujarat alone.

"I will not say that you hold the event in Maharashtra, Lucknow, Kolkata. This is a national programme, so people will expect this to happen in the national capital. Is this a Vibrant Gujarat event? The people whose brainchild this idea was are 'dimagi Naxals'," Raut said.

The venue was being shifted ahead of the Gujarat polls, he claimed, adding that the government was degrading the importance of the national capital and a national award.

"Artists should not go to Gujarat. Any artist proud of their country will refuse the award," Raut said.

The National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22, officials said on Monday.

Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue -- that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. It has hosted most of the award ceremonies since.

The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July, will be a departure from the tradition, though there have been instances when the ceremony was held outside Delhi. The 17th National Film Awards were held in Chennai in 1971.