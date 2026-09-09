Amruta Fadnavis bats for inclusive festivals amid Nitesh Rane's remarks on Muslims

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said festivals are meant to be inclusive and that there is nothing wrong with Muslims attending Navratri celebrations, countering BJP leader Nitesh Rane’s support for the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s call to bar Muslims from such events.

The VHP last week announced that Muslims would not be allowed to enter ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ venues across Maharashtra during Navratri, which begins on October 11.

Rane, a state minister, backed the VHP’s stance on Monday, alleging that cases of “love jihad” increase during such festivals. He also said that people who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events.