Mumbai man held over fake PMO ID card used ChatGPT to fabricate it: Police tell court

Artificial intelligence tools were allegedly used to fabricate fake PMO credentials seized from a man arrested at a luxury mall in Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, police told a local court on Friday, which remanded the accused and his associate to 14-day judicial custody.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) D S Khedekar at the end of the police remand of the primary accused Rohan Parikh (24) and his associate Dilip Kunde (49).

The court rejected the police's plea for further custodial interrogation and sent both the accused to 14 days of judicial custody, following which they submitted a bail application saying their further detention is unwarranted and serves no purpose.

Detailing the extent of the document fabrication, investigators told the court that a search of Parikh's residence yielded multiple forged English documents linked to the PMO using ChatGPT.

"Parikh has confessed to fabricating the fake PMO ID and related official documents using ChatGPT since 2025 to elevate his social standing and boost his self-esteem within his family and social circles," the police submitted in their remand application.

Extraction of his phone's data showed search history related to drafting the PMO correspondence, they said.