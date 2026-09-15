'Whenever CBI becomes active, politics gets involved': Rohit Pawar links Disha Salian probe to upcoming elections

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday claimed that the sudden increase in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) activity in the Disha Salian death case was politically motivated, suggesting it could be linked to the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar also defended Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the CBI investigation, expressing confidence that Thackeray would be cleared, as he was in the earlier probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“During the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case earlier, Aaditya Thackeray’s name was mentioned, but he was later cleared. We believe he will be cleared in this case as well. The 2029 elections, which were supposed to take place, may actually happen earlier. Whenever the CBI becomes active, politics gets involved, and because of this, the 2029 elections could be a reason for this,” he said.

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in connection with Disha Salian’s death after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to conduct a thorough investigation. Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Salian’s death had previously been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The latest development followed the Bombay High Court’s direction to the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.