May have to call off Mumbai protest, says Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange over deteriorating health

BEED: With doctors stating that he needs immediate hospitalisation, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on his way to Mumbai, said on Wednesday that his tour might be cancelled due to the health issues arising from his ongoing hunger strike.

"His blood pressure and sugar level were very low, and he was suffering from acute dehydration," a government doctor said.

Jarange, whose fast entered the 19th day on Wednesday, reached Patoda in Maharashtra's Beed district at around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, the 44-year-old activist said he had a severe burning sensation in the stomach and feet.

"If I take treatment, the government becomes completely carefree. If I stop treatment, they become anxious. This tour to Mumbai is taking a toll on my health. I can continue if I'm fine, but such a long travel is not good while on a hunger strike. The tour can also be cancelled if there is no option," he said.

Mumbai Police have denied permission to Jarange, who has been demanding reservation in the OBC quota for the Marathas with the Kunbi caste genealogy, to take his ongoing protest to Azad Maidan.

Police cited law and order concerns amid the Ganesh festival for rejecting his application.

Undeterred, Jarange on Tuesday set out for the Maharashtra capital in a convoy of cars.

"Reservation for the Marathas is more important than the tour, which seems impossible because of the burning sensation in my stomach and feet," he told the crowd in Patoda on Wednesday.

Jarange also appealed to his supporters to let him go to Mumbai alone.

"No vehicle should follow me from Patoda. Please let me go alone. If they continue to follow me, I will change my route and go to Mumbai. I will only keep the police informed. If I am not allowed to enter Mumbai, then you all can come," he said.

A medical team led by Beed District Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke examined Jarange in Patoda and warned that his condition was critical.

"Manoj Jarange's blood pressure and blood sugar levels have plummeted severely," Dr Solanke said.

"He is suffering from acute dehydration and is minimally responsive. While we administered intravenous (IV) fluids immediately, simple saline support will not make him fit to travel. A further drop in fluid levels poses a grave risk. We are awaiting his urine analysis reports to determine the next course of action, but hospitalisation in an ICU is urgently required," the doctor said.

"Jarange had no urine output since morning, and his situation can cause electrolyte imbalance," Dr Solanke further said.