Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off 20-day-old fast, issues three months' 'ultimatum' to govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday called off his 20-day-old fast, but warned the Maharashtra government that he would take the protest to Mumbai if his demands for Maratha reservation were not addressed within three months.

Jarange made the announcement after talks with a government delegation which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Dada Bhuse, MLC Prasad Lad and MLA Suresh Dhas and senior officials, at Patoda in Beed district.

The development came days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government won’t tolerate any intimidating tactics and questioned the timing of the agitation during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

During their meeting with Jarange in Patoda, where the activist had halted on the way to Mumbai, the delegation members informed him about the steps initiated by the state government for the Maratha quota.

Vikhe Patil suggested that Jarange should depute three representatives to monitor the progress of official work for considering his demands.

“It will take around three-four months to act on the Kolhapur and Satara gazette after a written comment is received from the advocate general,” the minister said, and urged Jarange to call off his hunger strike.

Jarange said he is firm on his demand for “official recognition” of historical administrative records like the Hyderabad Gazette, Satara Gazette, and Aundh Gazette so Marathas can prove Kunbi lineage and claim OBC reservation benefits.