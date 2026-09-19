MDR on UPI transactions, a 'digital trap' for consumers: Raj Thackeray

He took swipe at the Centre over the 2016 demonetisation, introduction of UPI, and imposition of fees.

"In short, they lulled citizens into a false sense of security and quietly ensnared them in a 'digital trap.' For years, I have been warning people not to be complacent or assume that everything is running smoothly. This government is bound to come knocking at your door eventually, and that process has already begun," Thackeray added.

Will an MDR of 0.4 per cent apply to purchases exceeding Rs 2,000, he asked, contesting the government's argument that merchants should bear this burden.

"What guarantee is there that merchants will absorb the cost instead of passing it on to customers? Does the government have any mechanism to monitor this? The answer is a resounding 'no'," he said.

Taking a dig at Centre, Thackeray said the Finance Minister would have possibly levied 18 per cent GST on the air that we breathe if it were physically possible; since it isn't, she has imposed GST on the MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) instead.

"In short, dip into citizens' pockets wherever possible. Prime Minister Modi used to travel abroad promoting UPI and patting himself on the back; when he visits foreign countries next, will he laugh aloud and explain how he imposed MDR and GST?" he asked.

Referring to the Congress's allegation that this move was made under pressure from the US, Thackeray asked whether the Central government can disclose whom they consulted before this decision, or deny that foreign card companies and global payment systems were uneasy about the situation.

"The answer is no. There was likely pressure from somewhere, and the government seized the opportunity to fill its own coffers. The issue isn't about forty paise or forty rupees; it is about the government's intentions," Thackeray said.

Whether it was demonetisation or digital payments, the government's intentions were never transparent.