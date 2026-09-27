Congress attacks Maharashtra govt for data-centre industry expansion push amid drought

The Maharashtra government’s declaration of drought in 265 of the state’s 358 talukas has prompted the Congress to question the policy of aggressively expanding the data-centre industry, particularly over concerns about water allocation.

The government on Saturday declared drought across 265 talukas, covering nearly 74 per cent of the state, amid a rainfall deficit. It announced several relief measures, including restructuring of crop loans, concessions on land revenue and subsidies on electricity bills.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had officially declared drought in 265 talukas, while Maharashtra continues to pursue large-scale investment in the data-centre sector.

Khera said the state had attracted more than USD 300 billion in investment interest for data centres and was targeting 5.7 GW of data-centre capacity by 2032.

“Data centres require two critical resources: power and water. The amount of water they consume depends on the cooling technology used, but water requirement is an important consideration, particularly in water-stressed regions like Maharashtra,” Khera said in a post on X.