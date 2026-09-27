‘Rahul Gandhi wants to sow anarchy and chaos’: Fadnavis hits back at ‘vote theft’ allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed the Opposition's allegations of “vote theft” as baseless and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to undermine public trust in constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission to sow seeds of “anarchy and chaos”.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also rejected reports of differences within the poll panel, saying all three election commissioners had clarified in a joint statement on Saturday that decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were taken unanimously.

The Congress and several other parties and organisations have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a recent investigation by The Indian Express claimed that two election commissioners had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months to the poll panel's handling of the SIR process.

Dismissing the allegations of vote theft, Fadnavis said, “I want to say in very clear words that no votes were stolen. Rahul Gandhi's mind was stolen. As for that stolen mind, I would request the Prime Minister to form a committee that brings his mind back so that he speaks in the country's interest. Let him speak correctly, speak the truth.”

He accused Gandhi of seeking to discredit constitutional bodies and create doubts in people's minds about these institutions.

“By creating this situation of anarchy, he wants to make people feel that the democratic system that the Constitution established cannot give them justice,” Fadnavis claimed.

The chief minister accused Gandhi of casting doubts on several constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India and the Comptroller and Auditor General.

“My question is, are the institutions created under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution so weak that they can be eliminated?” Fadnavis said.

“Gandhi wants to bring about anarchy, and on those lines, a certain newspaper prints a news item without any evidence,” he added.