Development should focus on welfare of every person, minimise disparity: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said development should focus on the welfare of every person, with the “last person” in society at its centre, and called for keeping the gap between the highest and lowest levels of development as narrow as possible.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jayanti in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Bhagwat also said the concept of 'Antyodaya' meant ensuring that the last person in society was as happy as possible.

"The last person in society should be as happy as possible for the country to be happy. This is what is called 'Antyodaya'," he said.

Development can not mean that everyone reaches the same level, but the disparity should be minimised, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said.

"Some may say that in such a large society, everyone cannot remain at the same level of development. That is fine. But the gap between the lowest and highest levels of development should be as small as possible," he said.

Referring to the philosophy of late Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Bhagwat said Upadhyaya did not accept the definition of development as "the maximum good of the maximum people".

"He said there should be good for everyone," the RSS chief said.

He also referred to Mahatma Gandhi's principle of keeping the person at the lowest rung of society in mind while taking decisions.

"Whenever you do anything in life, think about the person standing at the very end of society. Ask yourself whether what I am doing will have a positive effect on that person's life. If it will, then do it. If it will not, there is no need to do it," he said.