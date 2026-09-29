Jarange asks Marathas to remain patient, prepare for 'big fight' over quota demand

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday urged the community to remain patient and prepare for a bigger fight, saying he would announce his future course of action after 15 days.

Jarange, who was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, claimed the community was close to victory but warned that ruling party leaders were conspiring to derail its reservation demands.

The activist recently ended a 20-day hunger strike during which he demanded reservation for Marathas under the OBC category for those with Kunbi caste genealogy.

''We have to prepare for a big fight in future. The enemy is big and is united. But we have to break all the conspiracies, and we are very close to winning. We need patience to win. The community should also learn that instead of being destructive, it is necessary to be knowledgeable. The way they (the ruling parties) are taking revenge patiently, we will respond the same way,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

The activist said he would explain his future course of action and "how to break conspiracies" after 15 days. He also said politicians should not visit villages without addressing farmers' demands.

"Leaders walk into fields in clean clothes while farmers lack drinking water and have lost their crop investments. They live in luxury while a farmer's life after suicide is valued at just Rs 1.5 lakh," Jarange said, urging villagers to question visiting politicians.

On his health, Jarange said doctors had advised him to take 10 to 12 days of complete rest and scheduled a routine follow-up check-up.

(With inputs from PTI)