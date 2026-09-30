Uddhav Thackeray flags Congress’s ‘ekla chalo’ approach at INDIA bloc meet

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Congress organising separate protests against the Election Commission, urging INDIA bloc parties to launch a joint movement instead of holding individual programmes.
Thackeray joined a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi through video conference and raised concerns over coordination among the alliance partners. He objected to the Congress organising independent agitations in Maharashtra and other parts of the country, saying separate programmes could dilute the collective impact of the Opposition.
He urged the alliance partners to come together under a common banner and formulate a coordinated strategy to take on the Election Commission.
Thackeray's remarks assume significance in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray respectively, have announced a joint protest in Mumbai on October 4 against the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.
The Congress, meanwhile, has been organising separate protests against the poll panel and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
At Wednesday's meeting, Thackeray stressed that the INDIA bloc should move towards a coordinated campaign involving all constituent parties rather than allowing individual parties to pursue separate programmes.
The meeting, which lasted around three-and-a-half hours, was attended by senior leaders of several Opposition parties. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting that the parties had agreed on a joint programme of action. Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated virtually.
As part of the programme, the INDIA bloc will organise district-level “Save Democracy” marches and demonstrations outside district magistrates' offices from October 2 to 8.
On October 6, Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission in New Delhi to raise concerns over the functioning of the poll panel and the revision of electoral rolls.
The Opposition leaders also plan to seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to submit a representation on electoral-roll revisions and what they describe as constitutional issues.
Kharge also announced plans for five large rallies as part of the wider campaign, with their dates and venues to be finalised later. The alliance has indicated that the campaign will continue beyond October, with another major rally planned in Delhi on November 1.
At the meeting, Kharge reiterated the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and questioned the transparency of the Election Commission's functioning.
The Opposition has also sought greater transparency in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, including disclosure of additions, deletions and corrections and safeguards before eligible voters are removed from the rolls. Kharge also backed a return to ballot-paper voting as part of the Opposition's broader electoral reform agenda.