Uddhav Thackeray flags Congress’s ‘ekla chalo’ approach at INDIA bloc meet

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the Congress organising separate protests against the Election Commission, urging INDIA bloc parties to launch a joint movement instead of holding individual programmes.

Thackeray joined a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi through video conference and raised concerns over coordination among the alliance partners. He objected to the Congress organising independent agitations in Maharashtra and other parts of the country, saying separate programmes could dilute the collective impact of the Opposition.

He urged the alliance partners to come together under a common banner and formulate a coordinated strategy to take on the Election Commission.

Thackeray's remarks assume significance in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray respectively, have announced a joint protest in Mumbai on October 4 against the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.

The Congress, meanwhile, has been organising separate protests against the poll panel and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

At Wednesday's meeting, Thackeray stressed that the INDIA bloc should move towards a coordinated campaign involving all constituent parties rather than allowing individual parties to pursue separate programmes.