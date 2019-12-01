Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik launches 27 projects to boost industrial growth

Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 projects to usher in next era of industrial growth in Odisha.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the inauguration of projects.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the inauguration of projects. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 projects to usher in next era of industrial growth in Odisha.

The value of the projects, launched at a special function through video conferencing from the Lok Seva Bhavan, is estimated at Rs 8938.81 crore and will create employment opportunities for 12,142 people.

Launching the projects, the Chief Minister announced the countdown to ‘Make in Odisha 2020’ and called upon all to work together to make it the greatest investment summit ever organised by any State in the country.

The Chief Minister invited the global business community to attend the summit to be organised from November 30 to December 4, 2020.

Stating that Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of grounded investments, the Chief Minister said the State has emerged as the most attractive destination for investment during April to September, 2019 in the entire country.

“Our focus should be on quick grounding of these projects,” he said. Towards achieving transformation at all levels, the state government has adopted 5T strategy, the Chief Minister said and added that this is already witnessing encouraging results in the industrial development of the State.

He also launched the new website for Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) and unveiled the 365-day countdown to Make in Odisha conclave 2020. Out of the 27 projects launched by the Chief Minister, five were inaugurated and ground breaking was held for 22 other projects.

The five projects inaugurated on the day will be implemented by Omjay EV, OCL India Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Pro-minerals and Suraj Products. Omjay EV will set up its electric vehicle assembly plant at Jajpur, the first of its kind of e-vehicle project in the state with latest technology. The unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 52.41 crore with an employment potential of 122 persons.

CM launches 27 projects to boost growth

The OCL India Limited will make an additional investment of Rs 1,994.98 crore at Rajgangpur providing employment to 365 persons. The Shree Cement Limited is setting up a three million tonne capacity cement grinding unit with an investment of Rs 452.55 crore creating employment opportunities for 243 people.

The  Pro-minerals, now part of Essel Mining, is expanding its activity from mining to pellet production and cutting down the mining pollution load, with an investment of Rs 283.97 crore at Basantpur in Keonjhar district. The project will create employment opportunities for 192 persons. Suraj Products will diversify its business from sponge iron to steel making.

The plant at Rajgangpur has been set up with an investment of Rs 50.25 crore with an employment potential for 196 persons. Besides, Rs 6100 crore is proposed to be invested in 22 projects for which ground breaking was held.  

During the last edition of Make in Odisha, the state received investment intent of Rs 4,19,574 crore across 15 sectors and saw participation of more than 5,000 industry captains, with delegates from across the country and abroad, and experienced a footfall of 31,000 delegates. 

Minister of State for Industries and Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and senior officials attended.

