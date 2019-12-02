Challans issued to violators as MV Act comes into force in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Challans were issued to owners and drivers of all types of vehicles as part of enforcement of traffic rules across the State on Sunday. While the motorists were penalised for violation of the norms under Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

RTO-I in the Capital City issued a challan of Rs 5,000 to a two-wheeler driver for driving against the flow of traffic near Vani Vihar, while RTO-II issued 46 challans for wrong side driving, triple riding and using mobile phone while driving.

In Cuttack, a man had to pay a penalty of Rs 6,000 after his minor son violated multiple traffic rules while driving a motorcycle. The boy from Khan Nagar was caught by traffic police at Madhupatna Square as he did not have driving licence and for not wearing helmet. The boy was also found talking on mobile phone while driving.

According to the State Transport Authority (STA), Balasore RTO issued three challans for using mobile phone while driving and five challans for over speeding. Similarly, Bhadrak RTO issued two challans for triple riding and using mobile phone while driving, and Rourkela RTO fined 33 persons for violating different traffic norms.

Ganjam RTO officials said a special drive was conducted on National Highway-16 using a highway interceptor for offences related to over-speeding, using mobile phone while driving, triple riding, riding without helmet, wrong side driving and driving without seat belt.

On the day, Commissionerate Police reiterated that light and heavy vehicles can drive at maximum speed of 50 km per hour within city limits, except on National Highway between Palasuni to Balikuda, where the speed limit is 70 km per hour and for two-wheeler, it is 50 kmph.

The State Transport Authority had earlier directed all Collectors, SPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police to strictly enforce the road safety regulations. They have been asked to instruct enforcing officials to check documents only of traffic offenders.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera appealed to the people to get their vehicle documents ready during the three-month breather announced by the State Government.