Home States Odisha

DRDO to switch off lights at Odisha's missile testing centre for arrival of Olive Ridleys

A large number of sea turtles have already congregated in sea water near Nasi-1 and Nasi- 2 islands within Gahiramatha.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridley turtles

Olive Ridley turtles

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Officials of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) have decided  to switch off bright lights at the missile testing centre at Abdul Kalam island near Nasi 1 and Nasi 2 islands within Gahiramatha marine sanctuary to facilitate smooth arrival of Olive Ridley sea turtles to lay eggs.

A large number of sea turtles have already congregated in sea water near Nasi-1 and Nasi- 2 islands within Gahiramatha, said range officer of the marine sanctuary Debashis Bhoi. Artificial lighting on the missile testing range near Gahiramatha beach disorients adult female turtles in ways that can be  deadly.

"The DRDO has responded positively towards turtle conservation measures and assured us not to illuminate the Abdul Kalam island (previously known as Wheeler Island) to ensure the safe arrival of turtles," he said.

Odisha is home to 50 per cent of total number of Olive Ridley sea turtles. The Government has developed minimum infrastructure like proper road, communication, small huts and tents near the turtle nesting site at Rushikulya river mouth area, another major nesting ground of the endangered Olive Ridleys. Gahiramatha marine sanctuary is the world’s largest rookery of Olive Ridley turtles.

But, Gahiramatha beach is a restricted area due to its proximity to the missile test  centre of DRDO. Officials of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Dhamara port have also been directed not to use powerful lights as lakhs of turtles have already arrived on the sea and they are now mating, said the forest officer.

A few years back, International Union for Conservation of Nature had helped Dhamara port instal turtle-friendly light systems at the port site for allowing turtles to nest at Nasi-1 and Nasi 2 islands within Gahiramatha beach. These lights have no mercury vapour and only sodium vapour lamps have been installed. All lights have been directed downwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO Abdul Kalam island Nasi 1 islands Olive Ridley sea turtles Nasi 2 islands
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp