Minor girl, who was married against will, rescued in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A lady teacher’s presence of mind helped the district administration rescue a minor girl who was married to her uncle’s son in Sorada block within Badagada police limits of Ganjam district on Friday.

The minor girl, along with her father, had been living in Pipili where she was studying. A lady teacher of her school noticed that the girl had stopped coming to the school for several days. Assuming that she might be suffering from a disease, she asked one of her classmates about the reason for her absence.

She was informed that the student had been married off to her uncle’s son in Ganjam district two months back.

Concerned about the minor’s well being, she tweeted to the Collector of Ganjam district, informing him of the matter. Acting on the teacher’s tweet, the Collector directed Badagada police station and Sorada SDPO to rescue the girl.

After being rescued, the girl was handed over to Childline after a medical test was conducted on her at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The minor’s husband was taken into custody by the police.

On the other hand, the groom’s father said the marriage had been solemnised with the consent of both the sides.

However, police personnel, who counselled the victim, said she is keen to continue her studies but was married off forcibly by her parents. Though the minor is hoping to continue her education, she is in a dilemma about her married life.

A district administration official said efforts are on to come up with a solution under which the victim can continue her studies and return to her in-laws’ house after attaining legal age of marriage.