Home States Odisha

Minor girl, who was married against will, rescued in Odisha

The girl's teacher was informed that the student had been married off to her uncle’s son in Ganjam district two months back.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A lady teacher’s presence of mind helped the district administration rescue a minor girl who was married to her uncle’s son in Sorada block within Badagada police limits of Ganjam district on Friday.

The minor girl, along with her father, had been living in Pipili where she was studying. A lady teacher of her school noticed that the girl had stopped coming to the school for several days. Assuming that she might be suffering from a disease, she asked one of her classmates about the reason for her absence.

She was informed that the student had been married off to her uncle’s son in Ganjam district two months back.

Concerned about the minor’s well being, she tweeted to the Collector of Ganjam district, informing him of the matter. Acting on the teacher’s tweet, the Collector directed Badagada police station and Sorada SDPO to rescue the girl.

After being rescued, the girl was handed over to Childline after a medical test was conducted on her at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The minor’s husband was taken into custody by the police.
On the other hand, the groom’s father said the marriage had been solemnised with the consent of both the sides.

However, police personnel, who counselled the victim, said she is keen to continue her studies but was married off forcibly by her parents. Though the minor is hoping to continue her education, she is in a dilemma about her married life.

A district administration official said efforts are on to come up with a solution under which the victim can continue her studies and return to her in-laws’ house after attaining legal age of marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child marriage Odisha child rescue
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp