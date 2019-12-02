Home States Odisha

NBFC executive, brother held for fraud in Odisha

The documents of nine persons, who had applied for loans earlier, were forged by Sashikant.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch arrested field executive of Sundaram Finance Limited, Balasore branch, Sashikant Sahoo and his brother Srikant Sahoo for swindling Rs 1.43 crore.

The arrests came after Territory Manager of the financing firm V Kishore Kumar lodged a complaint with EOW following which the agency registered a case on November 18. Kumar alleged that Sashikant fraudulently sanctioned Rs 1.43 crore between 2018 and 2019 and disbursed 11 loans to nine persons for purchase of Kartar harvesters.

The documents of nine persons, who had applied for loans earlier, were forged by Sashikant. The amount sanctioned to four loanees, amounting to Rs 45 lakh, was transferred to the account of Hanumanjew Furniture and the amount of seven loanees was transferred to the account of Utkal Enterprises by fraudulently presenting them as dealers of Punjab-based Kartar Agro Industries Private Limited.

“Sashikant was hand-in-glove with the proprietors of Hanumanjew and Utkal Enterprises and prepared forged documents like quotations, money receipts, tax invoice and made fictitious transactions showing purchase of harvesters from these two firms,” an EOW officer said.

However, the harvesters were never purchased for which the loans were sanctioned, he added. During investigation, EOW also found out that Srikant is the proprietor of Hanumanjew and his firm received Rs 45 lakh to sell four harvesters.

“Sashikant and Srikant were arrested from Bhadrak on Saturday. Their business premise-cum-house was also searched and many incriminating documents seized. They were produced before a court in Balasore on Sunday,” an EOW officer said and added investigation is on. The proprietor of Utkal Enterprises is also allegedly involved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartar Agro Industries Odisha police ODisha EOW Odisha fraud NBFC
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp