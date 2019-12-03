Home States Odisha

75 per cent of land around Puri temple acquired: CM Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha Government has acquired 75 per cent private land within 75-metre radius of Jagannath Temple at Puri in 40 days for creation of the security zone.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:19 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Making this announcement here on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the acquisition process was an “unprecedented success” in the country. Demolition of all structures within 75 meter radius of the Jagannath Temple was part of the process initiated by the State Government to make Puri a world heritage city.

The Chief Minister appreciated all those who sacrificed their properties, hotels, lodges and commercial establishments for the greater cause of the temple. He said the sacrifice made by the people has further enriched the Jagannath culture and the ethos associated with it.

“On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, I had earnestly requested you to sacrifice the land for the safety of the temple of Lord Jagannath who holds a unique place among the people of Odisha and their culture. I am extremely happy that you have kept my request. The entire Odia community will remember your selfless sacrifice for all times to come,” he said.

The CM also thanked the district administration and the police, who even performed their duties on Sundays. He said the sacrifice made by the people will further strengthen the State Government’s resolve to make Puri a world heritage city.

