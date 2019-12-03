BDO, two sarpanchs suspended for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday suspended a Block Development Officer (BDO) and two sarpanchs for flouting guidelines in implementation of schemes and corruption charges, after Panchayatiraj department was included in the Mo Sarkar programme along with five other departments.

Announcing the action against the official and two people’s representatives here, Minister for Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water Pratap Jena said those suspended are the BDO of Harbhanga block in Boudh district Rabindra Kumar Satpathy, sarpanch of Kedarpur panchayat in Balasore district Abhimanyu Jena and sarpanch of Ankorada panchayat in Ganjam district Ushanta Sahu.

The Minister said Satpathy was suspended for not following the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and encouraging corruption. While one of the sarpanchs, Jena was suspended for committing financial irregularities, Sahu was suspended for amassing wealth illegally beyond his own known sources of income.

Besides Panchayatiraj, Agriculture, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Women and Child Development, Cooperation and Commerce and Transport departments were included under Mo Sarkar from December 1.