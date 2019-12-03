Home States Odisha

Crop insurance for farmers a distant dream

Data of over 20,000 farmers affected by untimely rains in kharif season is yet to be validated leading to the delay

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when farmers are eagerly waiting for early compensation to crop loss they suffered due to excessive untimely rains this kharif season, crop insurance data of more 20,000 farmers are yet to be reconciled.

Crop insurance details of as many as 10,162 loanee farmers of Khurda and Puri districts, which suffered extensive damage in the rain, have not been uploaded in Pradhan Mantri Fasl Bima Yojana (PMFBY) portal fuelling uncertainty about early settlement of insurance claims.

Kharif crops, mostly paddy, in 2.3 lakh hectares of six coastal districts of the State were damaged due to heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Bulbul.

A review recently showed that the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) have not completed reconciliation of PACS-wise data of farmers while remitting their premium to insurance company for kharif-2019.

“A stock taking of DCCBs revealed that out of 14,63,735 loanee farmers insured under crop insurance scheme, farmers details of 14,43,627 have been uploaded to PMFBY portal till October 31, 2019,” sources in Cooperation department said.

Data pertaining to 20,108 farmers could not be uploaded in the portal due to Aadhar and village/Gram Panchayat mismatch.  Further, the insurance companies have reported case of duplicate insurance in some districts. With harvesting of kharif crops going on in full swing and farmers preparing for rabi cultivation, crop loss compensation will not only stabilise economy of the farmers to continue farming but ensure flow of institutional credit to them, the sources said.

As load period of kharif crops is over by July 31 of a calendar year, the farmers covered under PMFBY are required to deposit the insurance premium by that date.

Unable to upload details of farmers in PMFBY portal, the Cooperation department had requested the State Government to move the Centre for extending the deadline to September 15 for uploading data.
The Central Cooperative Banks (CCBs) which have been financing about 70 per cent of the total crop loan in the State had uploaded application of over 13.78 lakh farmers in the portal under the crop insurance scheme.

Even after three months of the cut off date, the short term cooperative credit structure have failed to complete the process.

Farmers of Western Odisha districts were on relay hunger strike for 40 days in the district headquarters of Sambalpur demanding insurance claim for crop loss they sustained in 2018 drought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp